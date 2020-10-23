1/
Linda Shepherd
1938 - 2020
Linda Shepherd

Logan - Linda Shepherd, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away October 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.

Linda was born September 8, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio to Carl Edward and Mildred Pearl Dillinger. She attended New Lexington High School. Linda and her husband owned and operated the D & L Trading Post for 22 years, closing their business in 2011. She attended the Gibisonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets and making greeting cards.

Surviving are her loving husband, David Shepherd; sons, Rick and Kevin Howdyshell; daughter Amy (Dennis) Kehl; step-sons, Greg (Debbie) Shepherd, and Pat Shepherd;; grandchildren, Kelley, Brian, and Terry Davis, Chris and Adam Kehl; step-grandchildren, Cady, John, Ana and Maria Shepherd; and sisters-in-law, Fern Dillinger, and Jane McDaniel.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jean Davis; twin brother, Larry Dillinger; half brothers, William McDaniel, and Bob McDaniel; son-in-law Bruce Davis; and daughter-in-law Anna Shepherd.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor David Sherman officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed from 5 to 8 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

Wearing of mask and social distancing are required.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
