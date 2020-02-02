|
Linda Silvey
South Zanesville - Linda L. Silvey, 71, of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long illness on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1948 in Zanesville. Linda grew up in Morgan County and married the love of her life Jesse Silvey on Jan. 18, 1966. They traveled the world as Jesse served in the military. The greatest adventure they shared were the four years they spent in Bitburg, Germany. Linda loved cooking for her family and was an avid animal lover and protector, loved doing crossword puzzles, was very artistic, and her daughters said she should have been a contestant on Jeopardy. Linda loved all her grandchildren and was able to be a great-Grandma.
She is survived by her mother Beulah Campbell. Two daughters Amanda (Marc) Mason and Amber (Greg) Gibson. Five grandchildren Abby, Tessa, Mattie, Kari, and Kortney (Dylan) Morrison. One great-grandson Declan Morrison. Her siblings Doris (Donnie) Buchanan, Tom (June) Campbell, Barbara (Larry) Fouty, Judy (Tad) Herron. Many nieces and nephews. Special friends Pam Swendryck, Janet Robinson, Eileen Pettit, and Dave (Ouida) Few.
She was preceded in death by her father Mark Campbell who passed away on Feb. 11, 1998. Her husband Jesse Silvey who passed away on Oct. 12, 2009.
Per Linda's wishes, a caring cremation will take place with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter. The family would like to thank Kidney Care Center and Dr. Paul Knight for their exceptional care for the past ten years. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020