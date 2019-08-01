|
|
Linda Sue Christopher
Zanesville - Linda Sue Christopher, age 83, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born March 29, 1936, in Caldwell, daughter of the late G. Paul and Susabelle Johns McVay. She was a 1954 graduate of Caldwell High School and a graduate of Ohio University, where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she worked for many years alongside her father at McVay Funeral Home in Caldwell. She was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville, and she loved playing bridge and spending warm summer days with her "pool gang" at the Zanesville Country Club.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Al Christopher; her children, Mindy Christopher (Carl) Schleich of Massillon, Gwen Christopher (Steve) Mannarino of New Albany, and Paul Christopher of Jupiter, Florida; grandson, Christopher (Kristin) Schleich and great-granddaughter, Cora Marie Schleich of Chicago, and grandson Phillip (Allison) Schleich of North Canton.
Friends may call Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4PM-8PM at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, and Friday, August 2nd from 10AM-11AM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where the funeral service will follow visitation Friday at 11AM with Pastor Bill Meaige officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Cemetery in Caldwell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Caldwell High School Band, 516 Fairground Street, Caldwell, Ohio, 43724, or to Hospice of Central Ohio ~ Newark at 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio, 43055. The Christopher family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs at The Oaks at Bethesda and Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and service. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019