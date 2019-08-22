Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Full Gospel
Duncan Falls, OH
Lindie Johnston


1989 - 2019
Lindie Johnston Obituary
Lindie Johnston

Dresden - Lindie Dawn Johnston went to be with the Lord on August 19th 2019. She was born on August 21 1989 the beloved daughter of Will and Crystal (Antill) Crawford. She loved writing poetry and won several awards on line. She also loved sewing, making jewelry and trying new recipes.

She is survived by her husband of 8 years Jeremy, a brother Mark (Val) Crawford two nephews Mac and Caleb Grandmother Linda Antill one aunt Pam (Bob) Shaw two cousins Bobby (Amy) Shaw, Summer (Josh)Finton three great cousins, Ari, Ally, and Addy Several aunts and uncles Cathy (Mike) Cannon, JoAnn (Rod) Brown , Joe (Michelle) Crawford cousins Brian ,April, Joey and Jason, Cindy, Christy and Randy . Many friends on Facebook.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Marvin Antill and Nadine Leddy.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 24th 2019 at 1P.M. in the Cornerstone Full Gospel in Duncan Falls Ohio with Pastor Bobby Shaw officiating.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019
