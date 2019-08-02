|
Lindsiey Marie Fulk Allen
SOMERSET - Lindsiey Marie Fulk Allen 34 of Somerset, Ohio died as the result of an auto accident on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1985 in Lancaster, Ohio during a snow storm. Lindsiey was a graduate of Holy Trinity School.
She was a traveling nurse for Parkland Medical Center and a member of the State of Ohio, West Virginia, New Hampshire and multi state Nurses Association. She loved her children, the ocean and traveling.
Lindsiey is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Derrick Allen; children, Makayla, Arion, Xavier and Legasiey; mother, Stacey Fulk; father, James Fulk; grandmothers, Phyllis Fulk and Diane Wood; sister, Rachael Fulk Sweeney; nephews, Warren and Wyatt and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Walter Fulk and aunt, Susan Fulk Lyons.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fultonham Cemetery with Deacon Gene Dawson officiating. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery. Caring Cremation® was handled by the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, Ohio.
Memorial gifts may be given to the family c/o the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
