Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Terrace Church of Christ
1420 Brandywine Blvd
Zanesville , OH
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
North Terrace Church of Christ
1420 Brandywine Blvd
Zanesville , OH
Lisa A. James
Lisa A. James Obituary
Lisa A. James

Nashport - Lisa A. James, 51, of Nashport, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:28 P.M. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. She was born March 14, 1967 in Zanesville, a daughter of John Grotegeer and the late Betty Maxwell Grotegeer. She was a 1985 graduate of Zanesville High School and a member of North Terrace Church of Christ. Lisa had been Assistant Manager at Chase Bank and was Vice President of James Electric. She was an advisor to Tri-Valley Biddy League Cheer, was involved with Champion Athletics and was known as Momma Lisa. Her favorite place on earth was Disney and loved going to the Outer Banks. Lisa dearly loved her grandson Elliott.

Lisa was everyone's Mom and a person that always put others ahead of herself. She was a kind, caring person who gave of herself to so many people.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of twenty years, Michael P. James, who she married October 30, 1999; a daughter Emily James; a son, Austin (Laura) James; a grandson, Elliott; and her beloved dog, Prince Charming.

Friends and family may call from 12:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd, Zanesville where a Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Mr. William Meaige officiating.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 5, 2019
