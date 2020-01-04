|
Lisa Ann Mitchell
Blue Rock - Lisa Ann Mitchell, 49 of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Highland Oaks in McConnelsville.
Lisa was born on February 26, 1970 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Violet (Conant) Sharrer of McConnelsville and the late Donald Sharrer. She had a passion for criminal justice and previously attended school at Zane State and OUZ where she obtained her bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She worked in security for NFI at the Colgate plant in New Concord for several years and she was a loving and caring mother.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 20 years, Troy Mitchell whom she married in 2000; her two daughters, Kiersten (Dylan Tweedy) Mitchell and Kiley Mitchell; her siblings, Tracey (Chad) Murphy, Donnie Sharrer Jr. and Danny (Ashley) Sharrer; and several nieces and nephews including Chasitti (Travis) Koons, Brandi (Richard) Gibson and Elizabeth (Chad) Milstead.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Lisa's name to the Farus Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Visitations will be 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday with Pastor Greg Marquis officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Blue Rock Baptist Church cemetery.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020