Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
McConnelsville - Lloyd D. Williams 85, of McConnelsville passed away March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following surgery. He was born July 9, 1933 in Bloom Township, Morgan County to Harlen F. Williams and Marguerite Lawrence Williams. He graduated from M&M High School in 1951, where he participated in track and football. He entered the U.S. Army May 1953, and became a paratrooper/ jumpmaster spending most of his time in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was preceeded in death by father Harlan F. Williams, mother Marguerite Irene (Lawrence) Williams, brother Francis Maynard Williams, a brother Homer Lee Williams and sister Doris Irene Dailey. Surviving is his wife, Ginger (Cordray) Williams, whom he married March 11,1989; children, Elaine K. Shuster, Randel D (Teri) Williams; grandson, Jonathan F. (Heather) Shuster; step-children, Martha (Jan) Niceswanger, Maribeth (Joe) Lemon; step-grandchildren, Bailey Buchanan, Macey (Aric) Dodd, Alex (Lacy Nott) Nelson, Audra (Scott) Gillman, and Samantha (Dustin) Hamilton. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, Grady, Gracyn and Greer Shuster; step great-grandchildren, Holden Nelson, Lauren Weaver and Knox Hamilton. He enjoyed sports cars, dancing with Ginger, working around their home, golfing, and watching OSU football and basketball. Lloyd was employed by the Citizens National Bank July 5, 1955, studying law and banking subjects during the first 10 years of employment. He worked as management trainee, director, cashier, and bank President before retiring in February, 2005. He also represented Morgan County for many years in Group Seven Ohio Bankers Association. He held memberships in the following organizations: M&M Kiwanis, where he held all offices, receiving a 50 year service award in 2006, Kiwanian of the Year 2006-2007, charter member of the M&M Jaycees, McConnelsville Cemetery Secretary/Treasurer and Trustee, former Board Member of Bethesda Hospital Rest Homes, served on the committee that developed the Morgan Care Center, Life member Morgan County Historical Society, 50 year member of Corinthian Lodge III, and American Legion since 1964. Lloyd also worked on various school projects to improve education in Morgan County. He served on the Extravaganza Committee. He served on the financial committee to build the 18 acre Kiwanis Park located above the Village of Malta. This park is located on the site where his father played football in the early 1920's. Lloyd was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and recipient of the American Red Cross' 2008 Morgan County Hometown Hero for unwavering community support throughout the years. Lloyd was a consummate gentleman, who touched many lives through his business and personal relationships. Friends may call 3-7pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home, where services will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm. Burial with military rites will follow in McConnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the M& M Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 8, 2019
