Lloyd Miller
Philo - Lloyd R. Miller, 67 of Philo, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Lloyd was born in Zanesville on October 16, 1951. He is the son of the late Howard and Emma (Ribble) Miller.
Lloyd retired in 2011 from ODOT where he worked as the transportation manager for Muskingum and Licking Counties. After retirement he enjoyed his summers working as a tour guide at The Wilds. He proudly served as the Mayor for his hometown, Philo, for the past 12 years. He was actively involved in many civic organizations including, 50 year Member of the Boy Scouts of America where he obtained the Silver Beaver Award, Anchor Lodge #283 where he served as Past Master, a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite, Olive Branch #251 OES, Armou Grotto, Aladdin Shrine in Columbus, Past President of Zavi Shrine Club, Commander of American Legion Post #246, VFW Post #1040 where he served with the Honor Guard and Past President of the Philo-Duncan Falls Lions Club.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Lovella (Bennett) Miller whom he married April 25, 1973; his two sons, Lloyd Ryan Miller and Lance Robert (Heather) Miller both of Zanesville; his grandson Lincoln Miller and his two step-grandsons, Kaid and Logan Brown.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Lloyd's name to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
Masonic Services will be held at 5:45 pm at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday. Frank Clifton will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors provided by George Selsam Post # 1058, American Legion Post # 29 and the US Navy Color Guard.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 12, 2019