Loas Bresock GerlachNew Concord - Loas Bresock Gerlach, 87 (though she would say 29) of New Concord, confident of the love of her Savior, laid down her burdens August 17, 2020. Born to Howard and Sally Hepburn Bresock September 13, 1932, in Shadyside, Ohio, she attended Malta-McConnelsville High School, where she met the love of her life, Rudy Gerlach. They wed on December 16, 1951. After serving many years as New Concord's Deputy Village Clerk, she retired and concentrated on being Mother, Mom, Mum, Lo, Sir, Grandmother, and Two-Moms to her ever-growing family.She loved music, dancing, anything baked and sweet, and talking in funny voices. A devout Christian, she was a long-time member of New Concord United Methodist Church, serving almost 4 decades as church treasurer.Loas will be sorely missed by her husband Rudy, children Greg (Mollie) of New Concord, Peter (Florence) of DeKalb, IL, Meg (Flint Brenton) of Lake Tahoe, NV, Matt, of Cambridge, OH, and Diana (Lance Wallace) of Salisbury, NC, and her 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as the numerous people from around the world she took into her home over the years, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marge.Visitations will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, August 19 at Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, 63 W. Main Street, New Concord. Services will be held at 11:00 at New Concord United Methodist Church, 20 E. High Street with interment following at New Concord Cemetery, Friendship Drive.Masks will be required for both calling hours and church services, and in keeping with Loas's wishes, the family requests that no one wear black.