1/1
Loas Bresock Gerlach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loas Bresock Gerlach

New Concord - Loas Bresock Gerlach, 87 (though she would say 29) of New Concord, confident of the love of her Savior, laid down her burdens August 17, 2020. Born to Howard and Sally Hepburn Bresock September 13, 1932, in Shadyside, Ohio, she attended Malta-McConnelsville High School, where she met the love of her life, Rudy Gerlach. They wed on December 16, 1951. After serving many years as New Concord's Deputy Village Clerk, she retired and concentrated on being Mother, Mom, Mum, Lo, Sir, Grandmother, and Two-Moms to her ever-growing family.

She loved music, dancing, anything baked and sweet, and talking in funny voices. A devout Christian, she was a long-time member of New Concord United Methodist Church, serving almost 4 decades as church treasurer.

Loas will be sorely missed by her husband Rudy, children Greg (Mollie) of New Concord, Peter (Florence) of DeKalb, IL, Meg (Flint Brenton) of Lake Tahoe, NV, Matt, of Cambridge, OH, and Diana (Lance Wallace) of Salisbury, NC, and her 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as the numerous people from around the world she took into her home over the years, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marge.

Visitations will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, August 19 at Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, 63 W. Main Street, New Concord. Services will be held at 11:00 at New Concord United Methodist Church, 20 E. High Street with interment following at New Concord Cemetery, Friendship Drive.

Masks will be required for both calling hours and church services, and in keeping with Loas's wishes, the family requests that no one wear black.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
She was a wonderful dear lady and will be truly missed. Prayers for Mr G and all of the family.
Jane Sherman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved