|
|
Lois Helen Waddell
Chesterhill - Lois Helen Waddell 88, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born October 11, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of the late Orville Fisher and Mildred Jenkins Fisher. She was a Florist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Edward Waddell who died in 2010. At her request there will be no services held. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020