Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Lois Helen Waddell


1931 - 2020
Lois Helen Waddell Obituary
Lois Helen Waddell

Chesterhill - Lois Helen Waddell 88, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born October 11, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of the late Orville Fisher and Mildred Jenkins Fisher. She was a Florist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Edward Waddell who died in 2010. At her request there will be no services held. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
