Lois Jean (Bowers) Nader
Zaneville - Lois Jean (Bowers) Nader, age 91 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at 1:05 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, December 13, 1928, in Gratiot, the daughter of George and Grace (Jones) Bowers. She was married to John A. Nader who preceded her in death on Sunday, April 17, 2011.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Jean was the bookkeeper for WHIZ Radio in Zanesville and enjoyed vacationing with her husband John in retirement.
She is survived by two sons, Jay (Karen) Nader and Azar Johnny (Janene)Nader and one daughter Joni (Rob) Herr; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Danielle) Nader, Lydia Nader, Stephen Herr, Lauren Herr, Jessica (Shawn) Kemmerling, Kyle (Jen) Wingler, Josh (Holly) Wingler and Kory Wingler; five great grandchildren, Caycie, Ella, Cole, Parker and Griffin; special sister-in-law, Bonnie Bowers and niece Lori Moore and several other nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years John Nader and one brother, Dana Bowers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kinsi Brent and the staff at the Oaks at Northpointe.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 PM. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Jean will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband John in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020