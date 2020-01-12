Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Romine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Romine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Romine Obituary
Lois Romine

Frazeysburg - Lois Ann Romine, 73, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton.

Born October 20, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter the late Stanley and Wilma (McNeish) Ford and was a 1964 graduate of Zanesville High School. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Longaberger Company where she worked in the shipping and QA departments.

Surviving is her husband, Jim A. Romine whom she married July 9, 1992; one daughter, Tammy Wilson of Columbus, Ohio; two step-daughters, Amy (Rodney) Latham of Dresden and Rebecca (John) Scalise of Akron, Ohio; two step-sons, Craig (Gaile) Romine of Strasburg, Ohio and Patrick Romine of Dresden; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Foster officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 230 South 4th Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -