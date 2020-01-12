|
|
Lois Romine
Frazeysburg - Lois Ann Romine, 73, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton.
Born October 20, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter the late Stanley and Wilma (McNeish) Ford and was a 1964 graduate of Zanesville High School. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Longaberger Company where she worked in the shipping and QA departments.
Surviving is her husband, Jim A. Romine whom she married July 9, 1992; one daughter, Tammy Wilson of Columbus, Ohio; two step-daughters, Amy (Rodney) Latham of Dresden and Rebecca (John) Scalise of Akron, Ohio; two step-sons, Craig (Gaile) Romine of Strasburg, Ohio and Patrick Romine of Dresden; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Foster officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 230 South 4th Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020