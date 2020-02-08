Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Lancaster - Lonnie L. Jones,74, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born July 19, 1945 in Oklahoma the son of the late Loyse and Loeta (Johnson) Jones. Lonnie was formerly worked at Anchor Hocking and a painter for 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during Vietnam in the 101st Airborn Division. Lonnie was a 42 year member of Amanda Lodge #509 F & AM. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and quad-runner racing. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Bottom) Jones; daughters, Stephanie Shaeffer-Merkle of Zanesville and Paula Jones of Lancaster; grandchildren, Thad Bigham, Ashley Brooks, Ryan Jones, Heath Merkle, Summer Merkle and Morgan Ferguson; great grandchildren, Kamryn and Kasen Brooks, Rylenn and Rayden Jones and Mialynn Perry; nephew, Robert (Paige) Jones of Lancaster; niece, Sharbie Starr of Logan and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Tracey Shaeffer and brothers, Alan and Randy Jones.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. Cremation has been handled with care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229 in Lonnie's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
