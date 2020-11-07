Lonnie R. Glaub
Zanesville, Ohio - Lonnie R. Glaub, 70, of Zanesville, died at 8:26 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospital under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born May 8, 1950, in Zanesville, a son of the late Richard L. and Dorothy A. Glass Glaub. He had worked for Pepsi for twenty years. Lonnie loved bowling and was in three different leagues at Sunrise.
Surviving are a daughter, Chantell "Sam" (James) Hall; three grandchildren, Cody Glaub, Laken Glaub and Alexis Glaub; two great grandchildren, Bryson Cummings and Brynlee Whetstone; a brother, Todd (Marcia) Glaub; two sisters, Kem (Ron) Gibson and Tina (Greg) Shirer and family friends, Carol and Carl Snider.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Jones Glaub, who died October 30, 2009.
