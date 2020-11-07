1/1
Lonnie R. Glaub
1950 - 2020
Lonnie R. Glaub

Zanesville, Ohio - Lonnie R. Glaub, 70, of Zanesville, died at 8:26 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospital under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born May 8, 1950, in Zanesville, a son of the late Richard L. and Dorothy A. Glass Glaub. He had worked for Pepsi for twenty years. Lonnie loved bowling and was in three different leagues at Sunrise.

Surviving are a daughter, Chantell "Sam" (James) Hall; three grandchildren, Cody Glaub, Laken Glaub and Alexis Glaub; two great grandchildren, Bryson Cummings and Brynlee Whetstone; a brother, Todd (Marcia) Glaub; two sisters, Kem (Ron) Gibson and Tina (Greg) Shirer and family friends, Carol and Carl Snider.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Jones Glaub, who died October 30, 2009.

No calling hours or services will be held. The family has chosen BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE to provide cremation services.

To send a note of condolence to the family: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
