Lora M. Ramsey
Crooksville - Lora M. Ramsey, 40, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 at Wexner OSU Medical Center after a short-term illness. Born January 23, 1980 in Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul David and Darlene Dillon Ramsey. Lora was a customer service representative for Discover, enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved visiting the beach. She is survived by her siblings, David W. Ramsey of New Lexington, Amanda Ramsey of Corning and Melissa (Dan) Huff of Crooksville; nieces and nephews, Brandon Huff, Kymmbyrly Lavigne, Alanna Huff, Mahala Taulbee, Ashley Huff, Cody Huff, Emily Taulbee and Carson Kennedy; 3 great nephews and a great niece; stepfather, Chuck Boring; and life partner, Ray Jonathan Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Family and friends may call Friday February 21, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, beginning at 1:00 pm, with stories, memories and support being shared during her Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 pm. You may sign the online register book, offer a note of condolence or light a candle at ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020