Loren E. Mautz
Zanesville - Loren E. Mautz, 68 passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born March 9, 1951 in Zanesville to Dale H. and Juanita Marie Bailey Mautz. He was employed at Fed Ex and was a volunteer for Falls Township Fire Department for over 25 years. Loren was a member of the Zanesville Athletic Boosters where he ran the down's marker for ZHS football games, cooked chickens and helped with the concession stand. He was also a member of the Eagles Aerie #302 and Y-City Barbershop Chorus, loved to travel, an avid outdoorsman and known as a Mr. Fix It. He was a member of Immanuel Church of downtown Zanesville and attended Chandlersville United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his father Dale H. Mautz; his two children: Kathryn "Kay" (Barry Jr.) Israel and Dale E. (Kellee Charron) Mautz; his fiancée Bonnie Taylor; her children: Zachary S. Taylor and Charles (Noelle) Taylor; three sisters: Anita (Gary Titko), Shirley Mautz and Donna (Jim) Davis; eight grandchildren: Barry Wayne (Dana Dale) Israel III, James Israel, Ryleigh Mautz, Isaak Mautz, Katie Porter, Matthew Porter, Ben Taylor and Aria Taylor; a great grandchild Eleanor Burns; his special friends: John Smith and Bob Ludman and his special companion, his dog Sadie.
He is preceded in death by his mother Juanita M. Bailey Mautz and his wife Kathleen M. Greulich Mautz, who passed away August 16, 2008.
Memorial contributions may be made to Falls Township Fire Department, PO Box 2215, Zanesville, OH 43702-2215.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 West Military Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Funeral Services will be at 1PM Tuesday, October 22, at The Snouffer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gordon Ferguson officiating.
To send a note of condolence please visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019