Loretta E. Cooley



Zanesville - Loretta E. Cooley, age 84 of Norwich, passed away at home surrounded by her family at 3:09 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019.



She was born Tuesday, October 30, 1934 in Olympia, KY a daughter of Jack and Ethel (Caldwell) Swartz. She was married on Wednesday, September 19, 1951 to James Cooley who preceded her in death on Monday, December 4, 2006.



She spent her life taking care of family. Loretta loved to crochet and shop at QVC. She liked telling stories of her travels with her Marine Husband. They settled in Norwich Ohio 30 years ago. With the help of her devoted children she was able to stay at home through a 13 year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She is survived by her children, James, Walt (Vicki) and Marc Cooley all of Norwich; Barbara (Fuzzy) Barber of Marion, Shirley Stephens (Don) of Fairborn and Valerie (Bob) McGee of Zanesville; 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, who will always remember her singing her favorite song to them, "You are my Sunshine" and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.



Per Loretta's request her body will be cremated and no service will be held.



"What she leaves behind is not engraved in stone, but is woven into the lives her family." Pericles Published in the Times Recorder on May 7, 2019