Loretta M. Slifka
Zanesville - Loretta M. Slifko, 94, of Zanesville, died at 10:53 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born November 21, 1925 in Kings Mine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Larry and Leora Crawford McElroy.
Loretta prided herself on keeping a clean home and doing things for herself. She worked at the Raefield Dress Shop for several years after her husband passed away and made some lasting friendships. Tee Jaye's was her home away from home. She spent countless hours there with people she considered her "family." She loved her independence and it became very difficult to give that up. Loretta was ornery, feisty beautiful lady. She will be missed so much by her family and friends.
Surviving are a son, John E. Slifko; a daughter, Linda (Bob) Mayzer; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Slifko, whom she married August 4, 1945 and died March 25, 1978; two sisters, Ruth Fecik and Maxine Lucas and two brothers, Foster and Ralph McElroy.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. till time of service at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE . She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, John, at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.
To send a note of condolence, order flowers or comfort food, visit: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank The Oaks at Bethesda and The Morrison House for the loving care you gave to our mom!
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020