Zanesville - Lori Meyer Law (March 5, 1963- June 13, 2019) shared Mahatma Gandhi's wise, uplifting words recently: "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty." Just days later, Lori's battle with MS came to an end, but Gandhi's words capture the way her life was lived.



Lori embraced life with eternal optimism and a permanent, contagious smile. Through life's trials and triumphs, she viewed people and events through rose-colored John Lennon sunglasses and maintained a grin not unlike the iconic yellow smiley face from her 1970's childhood. She surrounded herself with people and animals that she loved fiercely, and navigated complicated journeys with grace and an uncanny ability to laugh at her clumsy falls when phantom fire hydrants knocked her off her bicycle path.



Lori joined her father, Rod Meyer and grandfather, Don Schaum, among many other family and friends who traveled before her. She leaves behind many companions and innumerable loving friends to continue our journey carrying happy memories of her for now: Gale Law, her husband, daughters Arianna Galligher (Dana) and Alyssa Keeley (Nathan), sons Michael and Matthew Law, adored grandson Jameson Keeley, mother Donna Meyer, uncle Scott Schaum, sister Kelly Meyer Blum (John), nieces Cara and Katelyn, her loving Tennessee family, and special friend Darby Bolyard to name only a few.



Lori's Uncle Karl Meyer taught our family that life is truly about what's between the dashes on our tombstones. She honored him with a column she wrote for The Times Recorder, reminding us all of this important lesson: "If we treat each other with respect and more often wear a smile…remembering that this special dash might only last a little while…would you be proud of the things they say about how you lived your dash?" We are all very proud and thankful that we could be part of Lori's dash. Together, all who knew life travels with Lori as our ever-chipper tour director will celebrate the voyage on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the VFW Hall on 1318 Putnam Avenue from 2:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers (we already have Lori's beloved daisies); a donation in her honor may be made to the MS Society or Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 15, 2019