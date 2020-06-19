Lori Lawrence
Lori Lawrence

Springfield - Lori Ann (Pew) Lawrence, 58, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus.

She was born Jan. 16, 1962 in Coshocton to the late Fletcher Marvin and Marilyn Irene (Bacon) Pew. She was a 1980 graduate of River View High School. She later earned an Associate's Degree in Human Resources from Ohio University-Zanesville; where she also had completed coursework towards a nursing degree. She was an avid sports lover, having officiated many high school volleyball matches, and was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by a daughter, Lindsey (John) Fout of Columbus; a sister, Linda (Richard) Carpenter of Kannapolis, NC; a brother, Jack (Tammy) Pew of Wills Creek; and her nieces & nephews, Brad (Kathy) Ringwalt of Brinkhaven, Craig (Rhonda) Ringwalt of Warsaw, Robin (Eric) Postell of Sunbury, Michelle (Gary) Fischer of Warsaw, Shane Pew (Kristina Allen) of California, and Jamie (Josh) Henson of Gettysburg, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-nephew, Evan A. Wright.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Health & safety precautions related to COVID-19 will be in place, with limited capacity. A live stream of the service will be available on Facebook at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.







Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
June 19, 2020
