Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lori Louanne McQuain

Lori Louanne McQuain Obituary
Lori Louanne McQuain

New Concord - Lori Louanne McQuain, 61 of New Concord, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House in Zanesville.

Lori was born in Cambridge on July 4, 1957. She is the daughter of the Janet (Campbell) Williams of New Concord and the Late Richard Williams. She was a 1975 graduate of John Glenn High School; she previously worked for Shegog's IGA in New Concord, as well as for the New Lexington School District as a special Ed Teacher, and as a home health aid for Cambridge Home Health Care. She loved collecting Boyds Bears.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse McQuain whom she married on February 6, 2007; her three children, Jason Duty, Joshua Duty, and Amanda Rodriguez; her grandchildren Ethan, Matthew, Brooklyn, Adeline, and Eva; and her brother, Cliff Williams.

Lori is preceded in death by her father.

A memorial services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord with Rev. Lisa Kropinak officating.

Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 8, 2019
