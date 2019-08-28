|
|
Lorraine M. (Holzschuher) Wood
White Cottage - Lorraine M. (Holzschuher) Wood, 58, of White Cottage, passed away Mon. Aug. 26, 2019 at her home. She was born on Oct. 22, 1960 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Phillip and Zora (Moidja) Holzschuher. She loved doing crafts and making quilts for her family. She had worked at Avon, Muskingum County Home, Willow Haven Nursing Home and United Technology. She is survived by her husband Roland Wood. Three sons Nathaniel Mickey, Jonathan Mickey, and Joseph Wood. Three step-children Kelly Dover, Joshua Wood and Jobe Wood. Two brothers Philllip Holzschuher,Jr. and Clint Holzschuher. Four grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren. Special aunts Becky Hayes and Rose Moidja. Special uncles Francis Holzschuher and Nick Holzschuher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Annette Barry. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thur. Aug. 29, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Fri. Aug. 30, 2019 with Rev. Mitch Reed officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stovertown. To sign the online guest book visit
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019