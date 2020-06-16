Lorrine Rickett
Nashport - Lorrine A. Rickett, 92, of Nashport, died at 12:01 A.M. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. She was born September 15, 1927, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Roy A. and Christena Wilson Dixon. She was a housewife and member of Immanuel Church Zanesville. She was a member of Eastern Star and United Commercial Travelers.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda (John) Raymond of Mingo Junction, Christina (George) Barker of Nashport, and Susan (Ralph) McNutt of Cumberland, three sons, George (Janet) Rickett of Virginia Beach, VA, Larry (Lisa) Rickett of Nashport, and Roger Rickett of Zanesville; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell (Hattie) Dixon and Raymond (Marjorie) Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. (Jack) Rickett who died August 19, 2006; a son, Daryle Rickett; and four siblings, Roberta Moyer and Theodore, Robert, and Roy Dixon.
A cremation has taken place, a private memorial service will be held.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.