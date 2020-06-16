Lorrine Rickett
1927 - 2020
Lorrine Rickett

Nashport - Lorrine A. Rickett, 92, of Nashport, died at 12:01 A.M. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. She was born September 15, 1927, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Roy A. and Christena Wilson Dixon. She was a housewife and member of Immanuel Church Zanesville. She was a member of Eastern Star and United Commercial Travelers.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (John) Raymond of Mingo Junction, Christina (George) Barker of Nashport, and Susan (Ralph) McNutt of Cumberland, three sons, George (Janet) Rickett of Virginia Beach, VA, Larry (Lisa) Rickett of Nashport, and Roger Rickett of Zanesville; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell (Hattie) Dixon and Raymond (Marjorie) Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. (Jack) Rickett who died August 19, 2006; a son, Daryle Rickett; and four siblings, Roberta Moyer and Theodore, Robert, and Roy Dixon.

A cremation has taken place, a private memorial service will be held.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
