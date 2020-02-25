|
|
Louise Edwards
Blue Rock - Louise McLaughlin Edwards, 86, passed peacefully at the Genesis Morrison House , Zanesville, Ohio, February 24, 2020 of COPD after a tragic fall on Christmas Eve. Born on April 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert W McLaughlin and Francis Christine Weaver, of Blue Rock.
Louise is known for her zest for life, her passion for the outdoors, horses, dancing, barrel racing, nursing, love of golf, travel and ability to win euchre tournaments. She was a hardworking, dedicated wife, aunt, stepmother and friend. She helped numerous people in their time of need and when the time came for her to need help, she couldn't accept that she would be a burden.
She spent many years in Florida where she and her late husband, Walter Edwards owned and managed WL LITHO, a very successful print shop of Hialeah, Florida.
She was an active member of the Cannelville Methodist Church and regularly attended the Musk Co Senior Center.
Louise is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Lawrence) Dickson of Delaware, Ohio, Sister in Law, Linda (Carl) McLaughlin of White Cottage, Step Children, Vada Edwards Burns and Kathy Edwards Smith, and three step grandchildren all of Homestead, Florida. 13 nieces and nephews, Karyn (Rob) Greiser, Delaware, Ohio, Gary (Pam) Dickson ,Johnstown, Andy (Lorraine) McLaughlin, Mississippi, Bill (Kim) McLaughlin, Cindy (Jeff) Baker, Deanna McLaughlin, Philadelphia, Christopher (Danita) McLaughlin, Athens, Ohio, Ann McLaughlin, Worthington,Ohio, Beth McLaughlin, Minnesota, Erin (John) Lawrence, Colorado, Brett and Brent McLaughlin and Sherry Penrod of White Cottage as well as numerous great and great great nieces and nephews and Godson, Billy Fleek Jr. of Florida.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles (Ruth) McLaughlin, John (Mariam) McLaughlin and Carl McLaughlin, one step son, Michael Hugh Edwards as well as one step grandson, Michael Edwards, Jr.
Louise will be fondly remembered by the countless special people in her life. The family would like to thank neighbors, family and friends that provided compassionate care giving to her in her home as well as the Stovertown Lutheran Church Congregation for their support during this trying time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Genesis Lung Clinic, Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701 or Muskingum County Senior Center.
Friends may call 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on family friend and previous neighbor Reverend Jamie Harrop officiating. Burial will conclude at Duncan Falls Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020