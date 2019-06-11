Lowell David Myers



Zanesville - Lowell David Myers, 81, of Zanesville, died at 12:15 A.M. at his home. He was born February 6, 1938, a son of the late Russell W. and Erma Marie Ethel Myers. Lowell was a heavy equipment mechanic for Sidwell's for ten years and was a member of The United Mine Workers. He enjoyed gardening and planting and growing vegetables.



Surviving are his loving wife, Betty J. Hittle Myers, whom he married July 5, 1959; two children, Dale Myers and Daryl (Susan) Myers; five grandchildren, Anne (Nick) Smeltzer, Emily Myers, Caitlin Myers, Aimee Myers and Matt (Drew) Myers; three great grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, and Ayla Smeltzer; three siblings, Russell Myers, Roger (Theresa) Myers and Wilma Jean Gardner; a sister-in-law, Tammy Mitchell.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lowell David Myers Jr.: siblings, Jack, Ron and Shirley and a daughter-in-law, Stacy Myers.



No calling hours or services will be observed. A cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the areas only funeral home owned crematory, has been entrusted with all arrangements.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 11, 2019