Lowell "Gene" Heldman
Marietta - Lowell "Gene" Heldman, 81, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after complications of diabetes. He was born on July 30, 1938 in Marietta, OH to the late Bernard S. and Miriam Lauderbaugh Heldman.
Gene graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. He had served in active duty for the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 with the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He had worked as a barber for 60 years with his last working day being December 17, 2019. For the last 45 years, he owned and operated Gene's Barber Center, where "you didn't pay for the haircut, you paid for the entertainment".
On September 10, 1961 he married Margaret Boykin and she survives with their three children, Lora L. Clark (Jeff), Cheryl A. Hostottle and Neil A. Heldman; two grandchildren, Ian M. Hostottle, Jacob A. Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle O. Heldman; father and mother-in-law, Elton and Verna Boykin; brother-in-law, Ronnie Boykin and a son-in-law, James "Jim" Hostottle.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, June 26 and again on Saturday from 12 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name can be made to Marietta Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.