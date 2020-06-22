Lowell "Gene" Heldman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell "Gene" Heldman

Marietta - Lowell "Gene" Heldman, 81, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after complications of diabetes. He was born on July 30, 1938 in Marietta, OH to the late Bernard S. and Miriam Lauderbaugh Heldman.

Gene graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. He had served in active duty for the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 with the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He had worked as a barber for 60 years with his last working day being December 17, 2019. For the last 45 years, he owned and operated Gene's Barber Center, where "you didn't pay for the haircut, you paid for the entertainment".

On September 10, 1961 he married Margaret Boykin and she survives with their three children, Lora L. Clark (Jeff), Cheryl A. Hostottle and Neil A. Heldman; two grandchildren, Ian M. Hostottle, Jacob A. Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle O. Heldman; father and mother-in-law, Elton and Verna Boykin; brother-in-law, Ronnie Boykin and a son-in-law, James "Jim" Hostottle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, June 26 and again on Saturday from 12 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name can be made to Marietta Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley Funeral Homes Inc
1021 Pike St
Reno, OH 45773
(740) 373-5331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved