Lowell Mayle
Senecaville - Lowell Anthony Mayle, RN, 43, of Senecaville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Lowell was born November 23, 1975 to Mitchell Ray and Rhonda Nadine Mayle. Lowell is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Odbert and Iva Mayle; twin niece and nephew, Halle and Aiden Short; niece, Reiley Killen; Tupac; Jimi Hendrix; and good friend, Frankie Burgette.
Lowell leaves to mourn his passing, his parents, Mitchell and Rhonda Mayle; his loving wife, Bethany (Coyle) Mayle; his children, Tristen Robert Lowell Lacy, Zoe Denise Mayle, Piper Leigh Mayle and Maddeline "Maddy" Emerson Mayle; sisters, Tara (Kevin) Russell, Kati (John) Short, Megan (Brandon) Killen, and Courtney (Ralph) Mayle; maternal grandparents, Bob and Gloria Mayle; nieces and nephews, Chandra, Suzy, Isaiah, Mya, Elijah, Treneice, Emily, Aaron, Gavin, Della, Hayden, Dalana, Rihanna, Cadence, Elliott, Tommy, and Paige; honorary brother and best friend, Jay Wallace; dogs, Jax, Turbo and his best dog-friend Steve; and a host of other family and friends.
Lowell graduated from Morgan High School in 1994. He went on to attend Ohio University in Zanesville where he graduated in 2005 after obtaining his nursing degree. Over his 14 year career as an RN, Lowell worked for local hospital and nursing homes. He was a member of the Olive Masonic Lodge No. 210 in Mt. Ephraim, Ohio. Lowell enjoyed life. Some of the things he enjoyed included Superman, guitars and tattoos. Lowell's favorite car was a Camaro. In his free time, you could often find Lowell with a glass of sweet tea, or Canadian Mist, and enjoying a menthol cigarette. More than anything, Lowell enjoyed spending time with his daughters, who he loved more than anything in the world. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Burrell Funeral Services. A memorial service in Lowell's honor will follow at 11 a.m. Following the service, a repass meal will be held at Lafayette Masonic Lodge, 3867 Northpointe Dr, in Zanesville. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019