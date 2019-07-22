Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Somerset, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Somerset, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery
Lowell Thomas Paxton


1932 - 2019
Lowell Thomas Paxton Obituary
Lowell Thomas Paxton

SOMERSET - Lowell Thomas Paxton, 86, of Somerset, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville, Ohio.

Tom was born November 6, 1932 in New Lexington, Ohio, the son of the late William B. and Lillian R. (Manspeaker) Paxton. He was a graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School, and a Korean Conflict Army veteran. Tom was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58, the VFW, and the Communication Workers of America. He retired as a printer in 1996 from the Columbus Dispatch. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Helen Louise (Walker) Paxton, whom he married August 20, 1955; three daughters, Theresa (Darrell) Swinehart of Galion, Ohio, Patricia (John) Helser and Holly (Chad) Wilson, both of Somerset; two sons, Kenneth Paxton and Paul (Nancy) Paxton, both of Somerset; 13 grandchildren, Jerrod, Jacob and Janel, Trevor and Alex, Cayle, Nate and Seth, Rachel and Andrew, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Austin; 8 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Henry, Joye, Millie, Luke, Nora, Jack and Ann; one sister, Judith Ann Snider of New Lexington; two brothers, David (Beverly) Paxton and Steve Paxton, both of Somerset and a sister-in-law, Verna Walker of Somerset.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; and a sister, Mary Louise Leckrone.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with Father Thomas Blau as celebrant, assisted by the Rev. Mr. Gene Dawson. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School or Church and to the Somerset American Legion.

A special thank you to Genesis Hospice Care.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 22, 2019
