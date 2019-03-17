|
|
Loy Laman Hanson
McConnelsville - Loy Laman Hanson 84, of McConnelsville, passed away at 10:10 p.m. March 15, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born April 12, 1934 in Stockport to the late George Hanson and Hannah Hanson. He worked at Central Ohio Coal Co. 34 and a half years as an electrician. He was a member of the Seventh Street Church of Christ in McConnelsville. Army veteran serving from 1954 to 1956. He is survived by his children Steve (Alice) Hanson of Stockport, Mike (Kim) Hanson of McConnelsville, daughter Lois (John) Legarth of Elberta, Alabama, one sister , Shirley C. Hanson of Stockport, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren,nieces,great niece and great nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Jane Hanson and a grandson Kenny Hanson.In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated with no services at this time. A family memorial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.Miller-Huck Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seventh Street Church of Christ in McConnelsville.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 17, 2019