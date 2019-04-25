Lt. Col. (Ret.) Lawrence William Crowley



Roseville - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Lawrence William Crowley, 86, of Roseville peacefully passed into life eternal in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Genesis Hospice and Morrison House in Zanesville.



He was born February 13, 1933, in Zanesville, son of the late, Lawrence and Lillian (Tanner) Crowley.



Larry attended and graduated from The Ohio State University, from where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. While in attendance at OSU, Larry joined the ROTC, he then enlisted and served as a radar navigator for B-52 Bombers and later flew F-111 fighter jets over Thailand--all during the height of the Vietnam War. Lt. Col Crowley made the military his career, and for 25 years, he faithfully served in the United States Air Force, where he honorably conducted himself. Following his career in the military, Larry spent his time on various civic and organizational boards/committees, including Co-Chair of Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival, Roseville Village Council, Pottery Museum Board and a Genesis Hospital Volunteer. He also enjoyed spending his time chauffeuring his wife and the other ladies in the Roseville Garden Club. Ultimately, Larry was a true down to earth farmer, where he raised horses, cattle and attempted to raise rabbits for food (which in the end, he was unable to bring himself to eat).



Mr. Crowley was a dedicated and active member of Church of The Atonement Catholic Church in Crooksville. Within the walls of the Church, Larry and his wife received and distributed the sacraments to the faithful and they prayed to their Lord for inspiration and guidance.



Surviving Larry to cherish his life are his darling wife/high school sweetheart of 67 years, Wilma (Shreves) Crowley; his children, Patricia Crowley, Susan Crowley, Carol (Raymond) Buehler, William Crowley, Donald Crowley, Anna (Joe) Black and Roberta (Derlin) Hennig; his six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



In addition to his parents, welcoming Larry into eternal rest is his son, Lawrence C. Crowley who died October 7, 2015.



Friends and family are invited to visit from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, where a Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Church of The Atonement, 300 Winter St. Crooksville where Fr. Michael Hartge will celebrate the mass. Military honors will be rendered following the funeral mass. Larry will then be cremated and buried in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Zanesville.



Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to Church of The Atonement, envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to Church of The Atonement, envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.