|
|
LuAnn Bruce
Roseville - LuAnn Bruce, 64, of Roseville. The Lord welcomed "Nan" with open arms on April 9, 2019 where she was surrounded by her family. On February 15, 1955, our family was blessed when LuAnn Pinkerton was born into this world. She is survived by her mother Jean (Wesley) McCauley and her brothers and sisters, Norma (Bob) Harrop, Charlotte Reed, Jeff (Joann) Pinkerton, Greg Pinkerton, Karl (Lori) Pinkerton, and Pete (Tawnya) Pinkerton.
She would soon find the love of her life, Randy Bruce, whom she has loved unconditionally for the past 47 years. They would have one son, Scott Bruce, who made LuAnn a Grandmother with Deidra, Darci, and Divana and a Great Grandmother with Gypsie and Pixie. LuAnn's love ran deep for her family and her kids were her life. Bettie Jean, Josh, Kayla, Kari, Kimberly, Andy, Rob, and Shelly all brought a second generation of kids, Jacob, Colton, Ryder, Wesson, Joslynn, Braelynn, Alexis, JJ, Jenna, and Jaymee into her life, solidifying her calling to be everyone's "Nan".
To say she will be missed is an understatement. Her love has transcended generations that has left a lasting impact on the Village of Roseville and all that knew her. She will be deeply missed by all of her closest and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Delbert Pinkerton, her paternal and maternal grandparents, and (Sister), Kelly Pinkerton.
A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date and sweets will be most welcome. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the Bruce family. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 10, 2019