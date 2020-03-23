|
Lynn A. Walker
SOMERSET - On March 20, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Lynn A. Walker lost her battle with pneumonia at age 62 and passed away from acute respiratory failure at The Ohio State University (OSU) Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 20 years, Charles "Pat" Walker, her two stepsons, Brian M. Walker (30) and Dustin R. Sweaney (31), and her brother Michael Heineke.
Lynn had recently retired from the Lake Elsinore Unified School District (LEUSD) in California after a long teaching career. Lynn had a passion for teaching and after retiring and moving to Somerset, Ohio she returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in the local area school districts.
Lynn brought joy to everyone she met with her bright smile and happy attitude. Lynn was an avid equestrian and after hanging up her reins years ago focused her time on her friends, family and dogs.
Calling hours for Lynn will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, 203 S. Columbus St., Somerset. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Somerset Cemetery, North High St., Somerset, Ohio.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020