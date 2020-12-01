1/
Lynne M. Hack
Gahanna - Lynne M. Hack, 61, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away November 27, 2020 at Kobacker House. She was born April 4, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Ramona and the late Donald Moore. A graduate of Zanesville High School, Lynne went on to study at Ohio Wesleyan, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, and then completed her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. She was a physical therapist and worked for OhioHealth for 27 years. Lynne was an avid runner and while most of her racing was done locally, she was proud of the fact that she ran the Boston Marathon in 1996. Lynne enjoyed music, having played the piano and the flute, and was a member of East Side Grace Brethren Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Hack in 2018; her mother-in-law Rosemarie Hack and an infant brother, Mark Moore. She is survived by her mother, Ramona (Dutro) Moore; children Alexandra (Alexander Unrue, fiancée) and Andrew Hack; siblings: Susan Maykuth, Stephen (Linda) Moore, Bradley (Stacey) Moore, Jana Moore and Angela (Ryan) Freeze; father-in-law William Hack; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family will welcome friends Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4pm at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Masks are required and number of guests will be monitored. A private memorial service will occur at 1pm on Saturday and may be viewed virtually at www.schoedinger.com on Lynne's tribute page any time after it has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House or to East Side Grace Brethren Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or to view Lynne's service virtually




Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
