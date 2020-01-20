|
|
M. Pauline Harris
Zanesville - M. Pauline Harris, 74, of Zanesville, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born August 26, 1945 to the late Virginia M. Paynter and Pearley B. Wickham. In addition to her parents, Pauline is also preceded in death by her step-father, John Doyle, Sr.; a sister, JoAnn Wickham; brother, John Doyle, Jr.; a daughter, Sonya Miller; grandson, Adam Frank; and aunt and uncle, Mary and Bob Barnhart.
Pauline leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved siblings, Gerald "Gary" (Susan) Wickham, Brenda (Henry) Yester, Kathy (John) Hillis, and Kim (Doug) Smith; her children, Patty (Russell) Frank, Robin (Bobby) Bland, Lisa (Jerry) Shaw, and James "Jimmy" Miller; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; special friend, Debbie Yenger; beloved dog, Lydia; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Michael Butler; and a host of other family and friends.
Pauline dedicated many years of service to others as a Nurse. She was passionate about her job, which made her so wonderful. Pauline was a wonderful sister to her siblings, she often enjoyed shopping with her sisters and finding treasures. She was a wonderful mother and friend. In her younger years, Pauline was an avid and talented roller-skater. She was a phenomenal cook, with her best dish being her stuffed peppers. Above all else, Pauline loved her Lord and savior. She will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., as well as Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning 10 a.m., prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020