|
|
Mabel Helen Belford
Zanesville - Mabel Helen Belford, age 83, of Zanesville, died peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Willow Haven nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Mabel was born June 13, 1935. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Dillon and Howard Hooper. In addition to her parents, Mabel is also preceded in death by her son, Charles Belford; and her siblings Charles Hooper, Roxy Weddle, Lucy Blake, Elsie Butler and Mildred Kinney.
Mabel leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Walter (Kim) Belford Jr. and Hilda Fleming; siblings, Norma Jean Dale, Alice St.Clair and Connie Eddy; 6 Grand Children; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; along with several other family members and friends.
Mabel loved to spend time and be with her family. She also enjoyed her soap operas, reading books and owls. Mable will be loved and missed by the many she leaves behind. Her memories will be cherished forever. You may call on the family Thursday June 13, from 11 a.m - 1 p.m at Burrell Funeral Services with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenwood cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 11, 2019