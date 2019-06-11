Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Belford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Helen Belford


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel Helen Belford Obituary
Mabel Helen Belford

Zanesville - Mabel Helen Belford, age 83, of Zanesville, died peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Willow Haven nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Mabel was born June 13, 1935. Mabel is preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Dillon and Howard Hooper. In addition to her parents, Mabel is also preceded in death by her son, Charles Belford; and her siblings Charles Hooper, Roxy Weddle, Lucy Blake, Elsie Butler and Mildred Kinney.

Mabel leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Walter (Kim) Belford Jr. and Hilda Fleming; siblings, Norma Jean Dale, Alice St.Clair and Connie Eddy; 6 Grand Children; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; along with several other family members and friends.

Mabel loved to spend time and be with her family. She also enjoyed her soap operas, reading books and owls. Mable will be loved and missed by the many she leaves behind. Her memories will be cherished forever. You may call on the family Thursday June 13, from 11 a.m - 1 p.m at Burrell Funeral Services with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenwood cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.