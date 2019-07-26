|
Mabel I. Spiker
- - Mabel I. Spiker, 95, was welcomed into Heaven on July 25th, 2019 while in the care of the Beckett House of New Concord. She was born Mabel Irene Isch on March 14, 1924 to Benjamin F. and Selena (Bennett) Isch in Pickens, West Virginia. She worked at Goodyear Aircraft Corp. in Akron, Ohio from 1942 - 45. She was a "Rosie the Riveter!" She married Stewart Jacob Spiker after the war on August 29th, 1945 sharing over 50 years together and raising three children. She loved cooking, baking, and crafting; most of all she loved gardening. She took pride in her flower beds. She belonged to the New Concord Garden Club. She was excited about new flower bulbs, especially her collection of amaryllis bulbs. She worked several jobs from Bakers Motel to McCall's Restaurant where she was an outstanding pie baker! She was active for over 30 years in the Farmer's Market selling produce from her garden, especially onions. She attended New Hope Lutheran Church, and was a member of Bethel Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Harold (Denise) Spiker and Linda Helzer, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, her brothers Arthur and Alfred (Libby) Isch, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Ronald J. Spiker, her sister, Rose Isch, and her brother, Frank Isch.
Friends and family are welcome to calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Sunday, July 28th from 4 to 8PM. Services will follow on Monday the 29th at the funeral home at 10AM, with a calling hour preceding. Pastor Brad Isch will officiate services, and burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Adamsville.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 26, 2019