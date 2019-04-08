Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mabel J. Sharrer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel J. Sharrer Obituary
Mabel J. Sharrer

Zanesville - Mabel Joann Sharrer 83, of Zanesville passed away on Friday April 5, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Zanesville on July 2, 1935 to the late John William and Mary Atchison Butcher. She retired from Lear Corporation as an assembler. Mabel was a member of the V.F.W.

She is survived by her three children: Peggy Diane Robbins, Mary "Linda" (Ron) Wingler, and James Arthur (Angela) Sharrer, a brother James Butcher, Seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Lee Sharrer who passed away on November 14, 1992, a son Donald Lee Sharrer Jr., and a sister Deborah Rupe.

Calling hours will be held from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday April 9 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 1pm. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, our call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 8, 2019
