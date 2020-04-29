|
|
Marc A. Burkhart
Zanesville - Marc Allen Burkhart, 28, of Zanesville passed at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Kobacker House Hospice, Columbus, OH.
He was born on Friday, February 28, 1992 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina the son of Lori Spencer Burkhart and Brian Burkhart.
Marc was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed listening to music, watching SpongeBob Squarepants and Scooby-Doo, bowling, therapeutic horseback riding and laughing with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother Lori Spencer Burkhart; father, Brian (Ariane) Burkhart; grandmother, Patricia Laundenbacher Spencer; a brother Matthew Burkhart; aunt and uncle, Staci (Chris) Allen; special cousins, Amber and Kiersten Allen; three half-brothers, Micheal, Maddux and Max Burkhart; step-grandparents, Micheal and Pamela Lucas; three step-siblings, Jacob, Katie and Madison Neff; step niece, Mia Neff; best friend of 12 years, Samuel Neff; many other aunts, uncles and cousins; his nursing staff over the years; and his special dogs Gracie and Gretchen.
Marc was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, John Spencer and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Sue Burkhart.
Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to any Century National Bank branch to help with funeral expenses for Marc.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Marc's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020