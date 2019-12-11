|
|
Marcella Graham
Zanesville - Marcella E. Graham, 89 of Zanesville, passed away December 11, 2019 at the Oaks at North Pointe.
She was born April 10, 1930 in Louisville, KY, daughter of the late, Theodore Breeding and Hattie Waldridge Breeding. She was a member of the Anchor Church and loved playing euchre.
She is survived by her children, Gary Graham, Vicki (Jim) Fulop, Gail Graham, Becky (Michael) Coyle; sister Doris Ridge; grandchildren, Christoper Fulop and Brian Fulop; special friends, Robert & Betty Clark.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Graham; brothers,Garland, Richard, Randall and Theodore Breeding; sisters, Audrey Seigle, Rosella Allen, Iva Shields, Irene Lindig, Lucille Aubry and Alene Berry.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM & 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019