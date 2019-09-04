|
|
Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall
Zanesville - Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall of Zanesville went with the Lord September 1, 2019 after a long, fierce battle with Parkinson's disease at her home with loving family at her side.
She was born January 29, 1949 in Wheeling WV, daughter of the late Francis Curts Ice and Emma Margaret Ice.
Marcie was a loving dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her children more than life itself.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruthie and Tudy; her brother, Buzz; and her son, Donald Nelson Heskett.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Ronny L. Hall; two children, Raymond Heskett and Virginia (Heskett) Garner; seven stepchildren, Ron W. Hall, Sharman (Hall) Burrier, Brian Hall, Laura (Hall) Bird, Patricia (Hall) Law, Dawnetta (Hall) Downer, and Aaron Hall; twenty-five grandchildren, Emily, Missy, Frank, Jake, David, Amber, April, Katie, Courtney, Cassandra, Kenny, Sheena, William, Darrian, Haley, Trenton, Jason, Brian Jr., Christian, Tyler, Shane, Alice, Iris, Raegen, and Xavier; twenty-one great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special friend and loving caretaker, Cheryl Buzard.
Visitation will be held Saturday (September 7, 2019) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.
Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019