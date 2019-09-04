Services
Thorn Black Funeral Home - Cambridge
139 S 9th St.
Cambridge, OH 43725
(740) 439-1365
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thorn Black Funeral Home - Cambridge
139 S 9th St.
Cambridge, OH 43725
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Thorn Black Funeral Home - Cambridge
139 S 9th St.
Cambridge, OH 43725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelline Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall Obituary
Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall

Zanesville - Marcelline Ann (Ice) Hall of Zanesville went with the Lord September 1, 2019 after a long, fierce battle with Parkinson's disease at her home with loving family at her side.

She was born January 29, 1949 in Wheeling WV, daughter of the late Francis Curts Ice and Emma Margaret Ice.

Marcie was a loving dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her children more than life itself.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruthie and Tudy; her brother, Buzz; and her son, Donald Nelson Heskett.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Ronny L. Hall; two children, Raymond Heskett and Virginia (Heskett) Garner; seven stepchildren, Ron W. Hall, Sharman (Hall) Burrier, Brian Hall, Laura (Hall) Bird, Patricia (Hall) Law, Dawnetta (Hall) Downer, and Aaron Hall; twenty-five grandchildren, Emily, Missy, Frank, Jake, David, Amber, April, Katie, Courtney, Cassandra, Kenny, Sheena, William, Darrian, Haley, Trenton, Jason, Brian Jr., Christian, Tyler, Shane, Alice, Iris, Raegen, and Xavier; twenty-one great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special friend and loving caretaker, Cheryl Buzard.

Visitation will be held Saturday (September 7, 2019) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.

Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now