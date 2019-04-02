|
Margaret Ann (Reider) Kinney
Crooksville - Our beloved Marg went home to be with her loving husband, whom she missed dearly, March 30, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1940 in New Straitsville, Ohio to the late John and Anna Williamson Reider. Margaret spent most of her life as a homemaker and was dedicated to caring for her family. She enjoyed taking walks, babysitting the Jones kids, planting flowers in the path of any lawn mower, scratch off lottery tickets and bingo. She could spot a yard sale a mile away. Margaret was a devoted Catholic by faith and was a former member of both St. Augustus Catholic Church in New Straitsville and Church of the Atonement in Crooksville. She is survived by her son, Richard (Brenda) Kinney Sr. of Crooksville; grandchildren, Richard (Christina) Kinney Jr and Beth Ann Kinney, of whom Marg referred to as Rosco and Elsie of Crooksville; great grandchildren, Lane Allen Kinney, Paige Celine Emory, Chase Brown and Hunter Brown of Crooksville; brother, Richard (Oletah) Reider of New Mexico; brother in law, Harold (Susan) Kinney of Junction City; life long friend, Mary Braglin of Rose Farm; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kinney; sister, Mary (Clifford) Taylor, her brother, Robert Reider and several other family members she loved dearly. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday April 5, 2019 with Fr. Michael R. Hartge officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, south off Crooksville. The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Lane Care Center for the care given during her stay. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019