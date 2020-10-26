Margaret Ann Paul
Zanesville - Margaret Ann (Soller) Paul, 93 of Zanesville died Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born December 4, 1926 in Zanesville Ohio the daughter of Herman J. Soller and Helen M. (Shaffer) Soller.
Margaret was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and her education consisted of the Story School, Oak Glen School and St. Nicholas High School, graduating in 1945. Margaret had worked at Commerical Motor Freight, Soller Fruit Farm, Ferro Alloy, Pauls Farm Market & Greenhouse, where she was an owner & operator. She was an avid quilter & a member of the Woman's Auxillary, Pieceable Quilt Guild as well as a member of Riverside Grange, Muskingum County Pomana Grange & the Garden Club.
She is survived by 13 children, Janet Robinson, Judy (Dale) Hooper, Terry (Christine) Paul, Marcia "Marcy" Fulk, Ted (Rita) Paul, Sister Helen Marie "Nancy" Paul, Renee (Franz) Dutro, Karen (Rich) Millward, Marvin (Patty) Paul, Lisa Matson, Lori (Jim) Goody, Lynne Hanrahan, and Myron (Lynda) Paul; 119 grand, great grand and great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Corinne (Mike) Musselman and Martha Briggs and a special friend, Jean Hooper.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Paul; a daughter, Mary Paul; 3 brothers, Raymond, George & Lawrence Soller; 2 sisters, Delores Woerner and Teresa Pickenpaugh; and a great grandson, Alex Strohacker.
Friends may call 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Social distancing protocol and facial coverings are requested by the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville or to the Rosecrans Catholic Education, c/o Bishop Strong Fund, 1040 East Main St., Zanesville.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Genesis Hospice for their loving care and compassion they provided.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Margaret's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com