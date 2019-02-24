|
|
Margaret D. Wells
Wadsworth - Margaret D. (Jones) Wells, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.
Margaret was born in Cumberland, Ohio. She is the daughter of Roy R. and Opal M. (Hall) Jones. She retired from the Pangborn Corporation in Cleveland. She also worked at the Office of Management and Budget for Pasco County New Port in Richey, FL. She was a member of the Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church in Hudson, FL, and she was a member and Past Worthy Matron of North Royalton Chapter #251, Order of the Eastern Star.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Deborah K. (David) Wells-Jahn of Loveland and Marsha J. (Craig) Oldfield of Medina, Ohio; her two grandchildren, Glen and Ellen Oldfield; three step-grandchildren, Kurt, Christopher and Peter Jahn; two great-grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren and her sister, Marjorie Ann Wall.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Margaret's name to Ohio Living Hospice, 83 N. Miller Rd., Suite 101 Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 or to www.ohioliving.org.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Margaret from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 24, 2019