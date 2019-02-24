Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret D. Wells


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret D. Wells Obituary
Margaret D. Wells

Wadsworth - Margaret D. (Jones) Wells, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.

Margaret was born in Cumberland, Ohio. She is the daughter of Roy R. and Opal M. (Hall) Jones. She retired from the Pangborn Corporation in Cleveland. She also worked at the Office of Management and Budget for Pasco County New Port in Richey, FL. She was a member of the Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church in Hudson, FL, and she was a member and Past Worthy Matron of North Royalton Chapter #251, Order of the Eastern Star.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Deborah K. (David) Wells-Jahn of Loveland and Marsha J. (Craig) Oldfield of Medina, Ohio; her two grandchildren, Glen and Ellen Oldfield; three step-grandchildren, Kurt, Christopher and Peter Jahn; two great-grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren and her sister, Marjorie Ann Wall.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Margaret's name to Ohio Living Hospice, 83 N. Miller Rd., Suite 101 Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 or to www.ohioliving.org.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Margaret from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now