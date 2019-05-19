|
Margaret "Peggy" Gaiters
Shakopee - Margaret Pearl "Peggy" Gaiters, 80, of Shakopee, MN, died at 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. She was born Friday, January 13, 1939 in Zanesville, OH, a daughter of the late Jesse B. and Mary Ruth (Harris) Gaiters.
Peggy was a dedicated and loving mother, adored by her children, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters. She is survived by children, Betsy (Eric) Mau of Federal Way, WA, Tonya of Louisville, KY, and Christopher, Sr. (Faith) of Shakopee; grandchildren, Nicholas Cartwright, Ariel, Gabriella, and Christopher, Jr. of Shakopee; brothers, Bob (Tonya) Gaiters of CA, Leon (Jacque) Gaiters of Zanesville, Larry Gaiters of Zanesville, Bishop James (Marcia) Gaiters of Columbus; sisters, Connie Akins of Zanesville, Joyce Henderson of CA, Rebecca (Mike) Brown of Zanesville, Beth Ann Gaiters of Columbus, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandmother, Fannie E. B. Harris, brother, Mark Gaiters, sister, Janice Ragsdale and sister-in-law Pamela Gaiters.
During a lifetime dedicated to the Lord, Peggy was an intercessory prayer warrior and prayed daily for those whose names she wrote in a special notebook that she kept for decades. She let people know about the God within her. She was a devoted member of Greater Apostolic Church of Christ in Zanesville, and a foundational, essential part of building the ministry. After relocating, she was a member of Grace Apostolic Church in Columbus, Calvary Church in Bloomington, MN and True Apostolic Assembly in Minneapolis.
For nearly 30 years, Peggy worked in the nursing profession, at Good Samaritan Hospital as a nurse's aide and privately as a nurse technician in Zanesville, and at Westminster-Thurber Retirement Community in Columbus. Family members of some of those she cared for continued their connection with her long after she retired.
Peggy was known for her wondrously keen sense of humor. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends, making pies and peanut butter fudge, and caring for her grandchildren, who gave her tremendous joy. She moved to Minnesota because she felt a call from God to help her son and daughter-in-law bring their children up in the church.
Friends may call 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24 at Greater Apostolic Church of Christ, 1651 S. State Street, Zanesville, OH 43701. Funeral services will be held at the church11:00 a.m. Friday May 24, with Elder Terrence Brown officiating and Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr. giving the eulogy. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Expressions of condolence may be sent to the family in care of Betsy Mau at the church or e-mailed to [email protected]
BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 19, 2019