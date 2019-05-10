Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
700 Center Street
New Lexington, OH
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
700 Center Street
New Lexington, OH
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Christ in Christian Union
700 Center Street
New Lexington, OH
Margaret Helen Kilbarger Obituary
Margaret Helen Kilbarger

New Lexington - 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home in New Lexington after a long term illness.

She was born March 20, 1939 in New Lexington. Marge is survived by her son, Brian (Jacki) Self; son, Rob (Missy) Kilbarger; daughter, Sonia (Doug) Ramey & son, Alec (Tracey) Kilbarger; brother, Richard Self, sister, Joyce Heavener, sister, Kathy Fike, brother, Jeff Self. Grandchildren,Taylor Self, Shelby Lyn Self, Jonathan Kilbarger, Vanessa Wentz, Tyler Wentz, Austin Ramey, Justin Ramey, Seth Kilbarger, Kaleigh Kilbarger. Great grandchildren: Maggie, Grahm, James and Carter.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband Howard Kilbarger; Parents, Clyde and Dorothy (Johnson) Self, brother, Dale Self, sister, Nita Lindsey, sisters, Donna Gleich, Maxine Dexter, Rosemary McKinney and Janice Bell.

Marge truly cherished her family and friends and often spoke of her love for them, Marge was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union of New Lexington. She is now walking the streets of heaven with no pain or suffering. She will be missed by her family.

Calling hours will be held at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 700 Center Street, New Lexington on Sunday, May 12th from 2:00 ~ 4:00 pm. and Monday at 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Pastor Dan Hinkle, Sr. will officiate. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home is caring for the family. www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 10, 2019
