Margaret Knotts
Lawrenceville, GA - Margaret Knotts, age 94 of Lawrenceville, GA, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Mrs. Knotts has been cremated and a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville. Pastor Richard Moller will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville (1549 Prospect Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30043), in memory of Margaret. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Knotts and daughter Sharron Knotts Rodgers. She is survived by her daughter, Lana Sue Johnson, Lawrenceville; son in-law, Michael E. Rodgers, Follansbee, WV; grandchildren, Scott Patrick Rodgers, Jennifer Lynn Jensen (Chris), James Brian Johnson; great grandchildren, Madison Lilly Warner, Ashley Rodgers, Jacob Rodgers, Connor Jensen, Ethan Jensen; sisters, Elizabeth Minear, Brenham, TX, Lois K. Harvey (Samuel J.), Crown Point, IN; sisters in-law, Betty Knotts, Fellowsville, WV, Thelma Knotts, Selbyville, DE. Margaret was born in Aleppo, PA and moved to the metro Atlanta area in 2002. Margaret was a teacher with Muskingum County Schools in Ohio and was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Margaret at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019