Margaret L. "Pegge" (Morehead) Bradley
Cambridge - Margaret L. "Pegge" (Morehead) Bradley, 89, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on July 21 , 2019 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House. She was born on May 12, 1930 in Zanesville Ohio to Charles and Helen Morehead.
She was a member of the Concordia Eastern Star District 16 #637, and held every chair in the organization during her lengthy membership of 65 years ranging from Worthy Matron multiple times to Deputy Grand Matron of the State of Ohio. Pegge taught at the New Concord High School and John Glenn High School for over 33 years, primarily the subjects Phys Ed, Health, and French. During her time as an educator she was Leaders Club Advisor and the Cheerleading Advisor. She then volunteered at the High School for over twenty years after retirement. She was also an East Muskingum Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee in 1993; she served as a member of the East Muskingum Alumni Hall of Fame Selection Committee. She was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist. Her time as an organist was lengthy, and she only stopped when her arthritis became too extreme for her to continue. She even played for the church services on the Sunday she was married. Pegge also donated her time to the Bethesda/Genesis Healthcare System as a volunteer and sat on the Genesis Foundation Board.
Margaret is survived by her children, Randall L. (Amy) Bradley, Ginny (John) Barker; her two grandchildren, Sara M. (Dan) Bielek and Matthew R. (Emily) Bradley; her two great-grandchildren, Jones and Miller Bielek.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Bradley, who passed away on August 16th 2018, as well as her brother, Robert Charles Morehead.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Margaret from 4 to 7 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 N Liberty St, New Concord, OH. Funeral Services will be held at the church at 10 am on Thursday with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating. Margaret will be laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family is being cared for by the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 23, 2019