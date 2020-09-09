Margaret Louise Gard
Zanesville - Margaret Louise Gard entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born on November 5, 1928, she was the daughter of The Rev. Wesley J. Runk and Beulah Mary (Whyde) Runk. When she was a year old, her mother passed away and she was then raised in Zanesville, Ohio, by her maternal grandparents, Daniel Bertrum Whyde and Bessie Ellen (Williams) Whyde.
After graduating from Lash High School she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Wittenberg College in Springfield. There she met and married The Rev. Edward L. "Lee" Gard, Jr. on July 14, 1951. Together they served Christ in both of their vocations. Her husband was a parish pastor and an Air Force Chaplain. She was a teacher and retired from the Zanesville City Schools after a long career as a 5th grade teacher. After retirement, she became the director of David Lutheran Preschool in Lancaster, Ohio. In 2010 she and Lee returned to her hometown of Zanesville. After celebrating 65 years of marriage, Lee passed away on November 18, 2016.
Margaret was much loved by all who knew her. Her warmth and compassion extended to all and her years as a teacher influenced the lives of countless students. She was a faithful member of the parishes her husband served and, though limited by health concerns over her last years, remained a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Zanesville. Her faith was only strengthened through the challenges of being an Air Force wife and caring for four children during her husband's deployments and the frequent moves of military life.
Margaret is survived by her four children: Ellen (Bill) Mallory of Richmond, Virginia, Eileen (Dwayne) Liles of Zanesville, Ohio, Daniel (Annette) Gard of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Paul of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH and from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville where Funeral Services will be held at 11AM with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will follow in the Zanesville Memorial Park. Due to current health concerns, friends are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.hilliscombsnestor.com
.