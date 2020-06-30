Margaret "Jane" Ludman
Zanesville - Margaret "Jane" Ludman, 102 passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born February 11, 1918 in Zanesville to the late Lester and Olive Terry McGee. She worked at the Office of Superintendent of Wyoming Division of Union Pacific Railroad and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jane was the oldest member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was on the Board of Directors for the Helen Purcell Home, Bethesda Guild and the Grace Alter Guild. She was a life member of the Zanesville Yacht Club, a longtime member of the Zanesville Country Club and enjoyed golfing.
She is survived by her children: Susan Jane (Fred) Heller of Canal Winchester, John Terry Ludman of Zanesville and Robert Phillip (Robin) Ludman of Reynoldsburg; four grandchildren: Brian Cohagan of Baton Rouge, LA, Christopher Cohagan of Gahanna, Ann Ludman-Sims of Nashport and Chad Ludman of Columbus; four great grandchildren: Alexander Sims, Alivia Sims, Alexia Sims all of Nashport and Dylan Cohagan of Baton Rouge, LA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years John R. Ludman, who passed away July 26, 2009; and two brothers: David McGee and Gordon McGee.
Calling hours will be 4 to 8PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be 2PM Friday, July 3 in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.
